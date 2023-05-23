RISULTATI | NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 23 05 2023 Day 9

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) Idella nona giornata dello storico Torneoandata in scena a Osaka:Of The30 – Day 9Lunedì 23 Maggio – Osaka (Japan) Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Great-O-Khan & TJP) battono Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima (9:57)El Desperado & Ryohei Oiwa battono TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles) (10:50)United Empire (Dan Moloney & Francesco Akira) battono BULLET CLUB (Clark Connors & Gedo) (8:49) Six Man Tag Team MatchKevin Knight, Master Wato & YOH battono Just 5 Guys (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (9:11)Of The30 Block A MatchRyusuke Taguchi 2 batte KUSHIDA 4 (12:07)SHO 8 batte DOUKI 6 (10:33)Mike ...