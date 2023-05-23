PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES CILATUS AND EXPANDS EXPERTISE ON COMPLEX PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) Following the acquisitions of DS InPharmatics (DSI) in 2021 and Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy in 2022, PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), a global provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry, further strengthens its capabilities to support Product DEVELOPMENT activities for its clients, through the acquisition of Swiss-based company CILATUS BioPharma Consulting and Irish-based entity CILATUS Manufacturing Services. PARIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
