PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES CILATUS AND EXPANDS EXPERTISE ON COMPLEX PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES CILATUS AND EXPANDS EXPERTISE ON COMPLEX PRODUCTS DEVELOPMENT (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) Following the acquisitions of DS InPharmatics (DSI) in 2021 and Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy in 2022, PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), a global provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life sciences industry, further strengthens its capabilities to support Product DEVELOPMENT activities for its clients, through the acquisition of Swiss-based company CILATUS BioPharma Consulting and Irish-based entity CILATUS Manufacturing Services. PARIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

PRODUCTLIFE GROUP (PLG), the global and specialized provider of regulatory, vigilance and quality services for the Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Medtech industries, announces the acquisition of CILATUS GROUP companies, providing Chemistry Manufacturing & Controls ...
Following the acquisitions of DS InPharmatics (DSI) in 2021 and Zwiers Regulatory Consultancy in 2022, ProductLife Group (PLG), a global provider of regulatory and compliance services for the life ...
