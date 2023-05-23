Google Authenticator, come configurarlo per proteggere i vostri account (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) Il servizio di autenticazione a due fattori della società ha appena introdotto nuove funzioni: qui vi spieghiamo come funzionano e come usare l'appLeggi su wired
Gestione delle password: l'importanza di adottare una corretta policy aziendale... ci arriveremo sicuramente, ma sebbene alcune grandi aziende come Apple, Microsoft e Google ci ... However, verifiers SHALL force a change if there is evidence of compromise of the authenticator". Quindi,...
Alternative open source per l'autenticazione a due fattori con codici TOTPQuando si parla di autenticazione a due fattori via OTP spesso si pensa ad applicazioni come Google Authenticator o Microsoft Authenticator ma non è indispensabile appoggiarsi ad app proprietarie: il ...
Intelligenza Artificiale. Come smascherare foto e video fake... procuratevi un software che circola, in forma beta, in Rete: Video Authenticator ; o iscrivetevi ...è Tineye (che vi segnala anche la data di immissione dell'immagine su Internet) ma anche Google ...
ICYMI: Google Authenticator was rolled out to all users with a new app icon and cloud syncingGoogle Authenticator, the popular two-factor authentication app, has recently been updated to version 6 for increasing users. This update includes a refreshing new app icon, the ability to sign in ...
Strengthening Crypto Account Security: Beyond SMS 2FAAs Bitcoin Week kicks off in Miami today, we are reminded the rise of cryptocurrencies is revolutionizing the financial landscape and providing individuals with unprecedented control over their ...
