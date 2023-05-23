ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 e 4060 TiINTEL: nuove tecnologie HPC e AI Generativa per la scienzaYu-Gi-Oh! National Championship 2023 arriva in ItaliaBRUGAL 1888 e Orsoni Venezia 1888 lanciano 18 bottiglie realizzate a ...Personalizzare la propria moto: il trend che investe design e ... Puzzle Bobble Everybubble RecensioneConan Exiles - Season con la roadmap dei contenutiDiablo Immortal: tante novità in arrivoEA SPORTS F1 - Breaking Point 2 e World Deep DiveNACON - NUOVO CONTROLLER UFFICIALE PER XBOXUltime Blog

Geek+ hybrid "Pick-and-Sort" solution streamlines order processing for UK retail giant NEXT (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) -  Over 250 of two types of Geek+ robots have been integrated together -  The Geek+ solution processes 16,000 units a day for NEXT's e-commerce business and 540 stores across Great Britain and Northern Ireland -  NEXT's customers across 83 countries worldwide benefit from the Geek+ solution with an extended order cut-off time (from 6 pm to 10 pm). ROTHERHAM, England, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Geek+, the global leader in mobile robots for logistics, and NEXT, the British multinational clothing, footwear and home products retailer, have announced the success of their automation collaboration in NEXT's Dearne Valley Pallet fulfillment center. In 45,000m2 of warehouse space, 250 ...
