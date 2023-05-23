Geek+ hybrid "Pick-and-Sort" solution streamlines order processing for UK retail giant NEXT

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) - Over 250 of two types ofrobots have been integrated together - Theprocesses 16,000 units a day for's e-commerce business and 540 stores across Great Britain and Northern Ireland -'s customers across 83 countries worldwide benefit from thewith an extendedcut-off time (from 6 pm to 10 pm). ROTHERHAM, England, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the global leader in mobile robots for logistics, and, the British multinational clothing, footwear and home productser, have announced the success of their automation collaboration in's Dearne Valley Pallet fulfillment center. In 45,000m2 of warehouse space, 250 ...