Fast X, Michelle Rodriguez frena sugli spinoff: "Ora tocca alla nuova generazione" (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) Vin Diesel ha annunciato con orgoglio l'arrivo degli spinoff di Fast & Furious, ma la coprotagonista Michelle Rodriguez ha intenzione di prendersela comoda e a lasciare spazio alla nuova generazione. Mentre Fast X fa incetta di incassi ai botteghini mondiali, Vin Diesel conferma l'arrivo dei preannunciati spinoff, a cui sta lavorando da anni, compreso un film tutto al femminile dedicato alle donne della saga. Ma la collega Michelle Rodriguez è pronta a cedere il volante per sedersi nel sedile posteriore e fare spazio alla nuova generazione. "Passa il testimone. Vai sul sedile posteriore ", ha detto Michelle ...Leggi su movieplayer
CINEMA: orari, trame e stellette dei film in programmazione oggi, martedì 23 maggio 20230184 506060 ) - FAST X " ore 17.00 - 21.00 " di Louis Leterrier - con Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa " Azione/Avventura - 'Anni fa, a Rio de Janeiro, durante un ...
Fast and Furious: Vin Diesel sta sviluppando gli spinoff da anniA non essere coinvolta, tuttavia, potrebbe essere Michelle Rodriguez : " Si passa il testimone. Ci ... Fast and Furious: 11 cose che (forse) non sapete sul primo film della saga La possibile ...
‘Fast X’ speeds to No. 1; knocks ‘Guardians 3’ to 2ndThe 10th installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise was off to the races this weekend, knocking "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" out of first place and easily claiming the No. 1 spot at the box ...
'Fast X' director Louis Leterrier reveals how he lured Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot back to the franchiseAt least one of Dom's family members clearly makes it out of Fast X alive... mainly because she already "died" once before. Captured by the CIA early on in the movie, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) ...
