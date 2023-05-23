Sony presenta la nuovissima vlog camera ZV-1 II con zoom grandangolareKingdom Rush Origins in arrivo domani per Xbox OneAsmodee e Radio Deejay partecipano Party Like a Deejay Il Signore degli Anelli: Gollum supporta il DLSS 3ARMING SIMULATOR 23 PER NINTENDO SWITCH E MOBILE È DISPONIBILEASUS GeForce RTX 4060 e 4060 TiINTEL: nuove tecnologie HPC e AI Generativa per la scienzaYu-Gi-Oh! National Championship 2023 arriva in ItaliaBRUGAL 1888 e Orsoni Venezia 1888 lanciano 18 bottiglie realizzate a ...Personalizzare la propria moto: il trend che investe design e ...Ultime Blog

Cognivia expands its portfolio of predictive solutions introducing Compl-AI©™, an innovative solution that predicts the risk of patient nonadherence & dropout (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) Compl-AI©™is proven to predict treatment non-adherence and dropout risk. With the use of Compl-AI, patient recruitment and engagement strategy may be optimized to improve patient outcomes. Learn more about Compl-AI in an Xtalks webinar on June 21. MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Cognivia, a clinical trial technology company that combines machine learning with a sophisticated evaluation of patient characteristics and traits, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Compl-AI©™. Compl-AI is a predictive tool that helps clinical trial sponsors optimize patient ...
