Cognivia expands its portfolio of predictive solutions introducing Compl-AI©™ | an innovative solution that predicts the risk of patient nonadherence & dropout

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 23 maggio 2023)is proven to predict treatment non-adherence and. With the use of-AI,recruitment and engagement strategy may be optimized to improveoutcomes. Learn more about-AI in an Xtalks webinar on June 21. MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a clinical trial technology companycombines machine learning with a sophisticated evaluation ofcharacteristics and traits, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation:-AI is atoolhelps clinical trial sponsors optimize...