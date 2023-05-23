Castleton Commodities International LLC Completes Sale of the Camden BV Group Companies (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) LONDON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) announced today it has sold Camden BV Group Companies, including two gas-fired power plants (CCGTs) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to a subsidiary of Energetický a pr?myslový holding, a.s. (EPH), a Czech energy utility company. CCI acquired MaasStroom Energie B.V. in 2017 and a 50% interest in Enecogen V.O.F. in 2018 and subsequently has invested in upgrading both plants to become the most efficient, clean and flexible power generation portfolio of its kind in Europe. "We are proud of the contribution the CCGTs have made to providing reliable and flexible electricity supply to the Netherlands," said CCI's Global Head of Principal Investments Arie Pilo. "CCI's investment in these plants reflects our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
