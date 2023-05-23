Puzzle Bobble Everybubble RecensioneConan Exiles - Season con la roadmap dei contenutiDiablo Immortal: tante novità in arrivoEA SPORTS F1 - Breaking Point 2 e World Deep DiveNACON - NUOVO CONTROLLER UFFICIALE PER XBOXAEW: FIGHT FOREVER - DATA DI USCITAHouse Flipper - Pets Edition arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchXiaomi Smart Life: tanti nuovi prodottiGADGET E GLI ACCESSORI DE LA SIRENETTAGiuseppe Santo è il CAMPIONE NAZIONALE di RISIKO 2023Ultime Blog

Aces International Video Awards e Overtime Festival 2023 al Salone d’Onore del Coni

Aces International

Aces International Video Awards e Overtime Festival 2023 al Salone d’Onore del Coni (Di martedì 23 maggio 2023) E’ stato presentato in queste ore, presso il Salone d’Onore del Coni a Roma, Aces International Video Awards 2023 e la nuova edizione del Festival del Giornalismo Sportivo, Racconto ed Etica 2023 (Overtime Festival 2023). Turismo e cultura sportiva protagonisti assoluti dell’incontro durante il quale è intervenuto, tra gli altri, Angelo Spagnuolo, deus ex machina della Pindaro Eventi (organizzatore Overtime Festival) col fratello Michele. Overtime Festival 2022 Il Festival Nazionale del Racconto e Giornalismo Sportivo, dopo il successo dello scorso anno, guarda al ...
