World Superyacht Awards 2023, premiate cinque barche italiane (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) Ben nove sulle quattordici categorie totali dei World Superyacht Awards 2023 vedevano in gara dei cantieri italiani, vanto del nostro paese. Il dato ancora più importante è che in cinque di queste nove categorie si sono imposti i nostri costruttori: una percentuale superiore ad un terzo del totale! Tutti i premi dei World Superyacht Awards 2023 Ad essere premiato durante la cerimonia è stato il 74 metri Kensho, costruito da Admiral – The Italian Sea Group S.p.A di Marina di Carrara, che oltre a vincere nella sua categoria (sopra la 1500 tonnellate di stazza) è stato anche nominato Motor Yacht of the Year. Le altre vittorie sono arrivare negli yacht a vela da Sørwind (34,59 metri) del cantiere Southern Wind Shipyard che ha sede ...
I vincitori italiani ai World Superyacht Awards 2023
