The Hunt | su Netflix in streaming da oggi

The Hunt

The Hunt, su Netflix in streaming da oggi (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) The Hunt, il discusso progetto Blumhouse, sbarca su Netflix in streaming per tutti gli utenti abbonati al servizio a partire da oggi 22 maggio 2023. The Hunt, il discusso progetto Blumhouse con Emma Roberts e Hilary Swank, sbarca su Netflix in streaming per tutti gli utenti abbonati al servizio a partire da oggi 22 maggio 2023! Diretto da Craig Zobel, The Hunt è firmato da Damon Lindelof, già autore di The LeftLovers, che ha scritto un'allegoria sulla guerra di classe, molto agghiacciante, a tratti molto reale ed estremamente sanguinosa. La trama di The Hunt racconta la storia di dodici estranei che si svegliano in una radura. Non sanno dove sono o come ci sono arrivati. Non sanno di essere stati scelti per uno scopo ...
