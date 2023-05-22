(Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) Questa notte è andato in scena dalla Walter Pyramid arena di Long Beach, in California, il PPV della, con impegnati atleti di diverse federazioni, tra cui alcune stelle della AEW come Jon Moxley e Wheeler Yuta. Evento importante in quanto è stato assegnato il primo Strong Women’s Championship della storia al termine di un minitorneo con quattro partecipanti. Pre-show DKC batte Bateman Alex Coughlin batte Christopher Daniels Main Card Barbaro Cavernario e Virus battono i TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.)Strong Women’s Title Tournament Match: Mercedes Monè batte Stephanie VaquerStrong Women’s Title Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale batte Momo Kohgo Street Fight: Juice Robinson (con Toni Storm) batte Fred VasserSTRONG ...

RISULTATI: NJPW RESURGENCE 2023 Zona Wrestling

