RISULTATI: NJPW RESURGENCE 2023 (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) Questa notte è andato in scena dalla Walter Pyramid arena di Long Beach, in California, il PPV della NJPW RESURGENCE, con impegnati atleti di diverse federazioni, tra cui alcune stelle della AEW come Jon Moxley e Wheeler Yuta. Evento importante in quanto è stato assegnato il primo Strong Women’s Championship della storia al termine di un minitorneo con quattro partecipanti. Pre-show DKC batte Bateman Alex Coughlin batte Christopher Daniels Main Card Barbaro Cavernario e Virus battono i TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.) NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament Match: Mercedes Monè batte Stephanie Vaquer NJPW Strong Women’s Title Tournament Match: Willow Nightingale batte Momo Kohgo Street Fight: Juice Robinson (con Toni Storm) batte Fred Vasser NJPW STRONG ...
