Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David V. Sheehan Issue Joint Statement

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/and Dr.haved the following: "Nview, Inc., now known as, has exclusive rights to allTechnology in digital, electronic and pdf versions, except that Dr.retains a right to license the paper format of theTechnology to third parties for distribution as follows: (1) in paper format for any uses; or (2) in fixed-pdf form, paper form, or both for use in clinical or academic research trials or studies." Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959221/4024057/...