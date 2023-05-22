Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David V. Sheehan Issue Joint Statement (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Proem Behavioral Health and Dr. David Sheehan have Issued the following Joint Statement: "Nview Health, Inc., now known as Proem Behavioral Health, has exclusive rights to all Sheehan Technology in digital, electronic and pdf versions, except that Dr. Sheehan retains a right to license the paper format of the Sheehan Technology to third parties for distribution as follows: (1) in paper format for any uses; or (2) in fixed-pdf form, paper form, or both for use in clinical or academic research trials or studies." Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959221/4024057/Proem ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
