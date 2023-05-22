NJPW Resurgence (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) Domenica 22 Maggio la NJPW ha fatto il suo ritorno alla Walter Pyramid di Long Beach per tenere l’evento targato NJPW Strong denominato Resurgence. Ecco cosa è successo durante l’evento: Pre-Show: The DKC sconfigge Bateman Pre-Show: Alex Coughlin sconfigge Christopher Daniels El Barbario Cavernario & Virus sconfiggono TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito). Dopo il match c’è stato uno scambio tra Sabre e Virus che potrebbe portare a un match valevole per il NJPW World Television Title NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Tournament: Mercedes Mone sconfigge Stephanie Vaquer e va in finale NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Tournament: Willow Nightingale sconfigge Momo Kongo e va in finale Street Fight: Juice Robinson sconfigge Fred Rosser grazie all’intervento di Toni ...Leggi su zonawrestling
RISULTATI: NJPW RESURGENCE 2023 Zona Wrestling
