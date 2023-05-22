Puzzle Bobble Everybubble RecensioneConan Exiles - Season con la roadmap dei contenutiDiablo Immortal: tante novità in arrivoEA SPORTS F1 - Breaking Point 2 e World Deep DiveNACON - NUOVO CONTROLLER UFFICIALE PER XBOXAEW: FIGHT FOREVER - DATA DI USCITAHouse Flipper - Pets Edition arriva su PS4 e Nintendo SwitchXiaomi Smart Life: tanti nuovi prodottiGADGET E GLI ACCESSORI DE LA SIRENETTAGiuseppe Santo è il CAMPIONE NAZIONALE di RISIKO 2023Ultime Blog

NJPW Resurgence

NJPW Resurgence (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) Domenica 22 Maggio la NJPW ha fatto il suo ritorno alla Walter Pyramid di Long Beach per tenere l’evento targato NJPW Strong denominato Resurgence. Ecco cosa è successo durante l’evento: Pre-Show: The DKC sconfigge Bateman Pre-Show: Alex Coughlin sconfigge Christopher Daniels El Barbario Cavernario & Virus sconfiggono TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito). Dopo il match c’è stato uno scambio tra Sabre e Virus che potrebbe portare a un match valevole per il NJPW World Television Title NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Tournament: Mercedes Mone sconfigge Stephanie Vaquer e va in finale NJPW STRONG Women’s Title Tournament: Willow Nightingale sconfigge Momo Kongo e va in finale Street Fight: Juice Robinson sconfigge Fred Rosser grazie all’intervento di Toni ...
