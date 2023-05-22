GADGET E GLI ACCESSORI DE LA SIRENETTAGiuseppe Santo è il CAMPIONE NAZIONALE di RISIKO 2023SOFIDEL E SHOPFULLY PROMUOVONO LE VENDITE IN NEGOZIOEverdream Valley arriva su PC, PlayStation e NintendoNUOVO SET LEGO ICONS PAC-MAN ARCADETornano i Cerbero Boscar, live da Milano e su TwitchNotebook MSI - fino a 900 euro di scontoTerribile incidente a Turbigo: Due giovani perdono la vita in uno ...LEGO 2K Drive RecensioneGTA Online: bonus per Los Santos Tuners e autofficinaUltime Blog

MIRO JOINS AWS ISV ACCELERATE PROGRAM TO BRING ADVANCED COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS TO AWS CUSTOMERS AROUND THE GLOBE (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) Now listed in AWS Marketplace, MIRO makes it easy for AWS CUSTOMERS to access unique COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS, including mapping and diagramming for cloud architecture and Agile and planning rituals for Engineering, Product and Design ("EPD") teams SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 MIRO®, the visual workspace for innovation, today announced it is joining the AWS ISV ACCELERATE PROGRAM, a co-sell PROGRAM for members of the AWS Partner Network that gives AWS CUSTOMERS easy access to software SOLUTIONS that run on, or integrate with, AWS. AWS ISV ACCELERATE PROGRAM members are held to the IT industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to ...
