Kstar' s Guangming Plant Was Awarded the National Green Factory

Kstar Guangming

Kstar's Guangming Plant Was Awarded the National Green Factory (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Kstar (002518.SZ), a leading data center infrastructure supplier, announced that its Plant in Guangming District, Shenzhen, was Awarded the National Green Factory by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The award is another "Green achievement" received by Kstar following being selected as the corporate representative to be listed in the Corporate Net Zero Pathway report issued by UN agencies to recognize corporates' efforts to achieve carbon neutrality. The Green Factory Certificate aims to select enterprises with the highest level of recognition for their efforts in driving sustainability. Green ...
