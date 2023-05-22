Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh: "Non ci sarà alcun sequel" (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) L'attrice premio Oscar Michelle Yeoh ha parlato del clamoroso successo di Everything Everywhere All At Once e di come, a suo modo di vedere, un sequel non sia affatto necessario. Everything Everywhere All at Once, film dei fratelli Daniels, ha fatto piazza pulita agli Oscar di quest'anno. La pellicola ha addirittura battuto il record de Il Signore degli Anelli diventando il film più premiato di sempre. Un successo clamoroso che ha spinto molti a chiedersi se ci sarebbe stato un sequel, ma a rispondere ci ha pensato la protagonista Michelle Yeoh. "Non ci sarà alcun sequel, sarebbe come ripetere la stessa cosa" ha dichiarato durante il ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Dove vedere Everything Everywhere All at Once - streaming gratis Netflix o Prime Video?
Everything Everywhere All at Once : vi sveliamo in anteprima una Steelbook da Oscar
Everything Everywhere All at Once arriva in Home Video : ecco quando
Dove vedere Everything Everywhere All at Once - streaming gratis Netflix o Prime Video?
Everything Everywhere All At Once - i registi al lavoro sulla nuova serie di Star Wars
Everything Everywhere All At Once e The Boys dominano i Critics Choice Super Awards 2023
Festival di Cannes 2023: i look delle celeb ai Kering Women in Motion Awards... un premio che corona una stagione eccezionale per l'attrice, la prima asiatica nella storia a vincere quest'anno l'Oscar come migliore attrice per il suo ruolo in Everything Everywhere All at Once. "...
Michelle Yeoh conferma: non ci sarà nessun sequel per Everything Everywhere All at Once- Pubblicità - Dopo una carriera di quattro decenni, Michelle Yeoh ha finalmente vinto un premio Oscar, lo scorso marzo, per Everything Everywhere All at Once , il film diretto dai Daniels che ha portato a casa sette statuette durante la notte delle stelle di Hollywood. Intervistata da Variety , l'attrice ha parlato di come ...
Coppie regali e cappelli di paglia. Le pagelle dei look a Cannes 2023Voto 6 Regale ed elegante il premio Oscar Michelle Yeoh getta acqua sul fuoco a Cannes: niente sequel per il film da 7 statuette Everything, everywhere all at once . L'abito verde menta le dona e i ...
Michelle Yeoh conferma: non ci sarà nessun sequel per Everything ... Cinefilos.it
Sorry, the best movie of 2022 won’t be getting a sequelUnfortunately, it seems our dreams for an Everything Everywhere All at Once sequel will remain a fantasy, as Michelle Yeoh quashes rumours of a follow up.
Michelle Yeoh introduces mythological heroes in TV show 'American Born Chinese'We had these mythological well-known characters that I grew up with and this may be a nice way to introduce them to my friends here (from America) who might not have the knowledge yet,” said Yeoh, who ...
Everything EverywhereSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Everything Everywhere