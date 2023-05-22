GADGET E GLI ACCESSORI DE LA SIRENETTAGiuseppe Santo è il CAMPIONE NAZIONALE di RISIKO 2023SOFIDEL E SHOPFULLY PROMUOVONO LE VENDITE IN NEGOZIOEverdream Valley arriva su PC, PlayStation e NintendoNUOVO SET LEGO ICONS PAC-MAN ARCADETornano i Cerbero Boscar, live da Milano e su TwitchNotebook MSI - fino a 900 euro di scontoTerribile incidente a Turbigo: Due giovani perdono la vita in uno ...LEGO 2K Drive RecensioneGTA Online: bonus per Los Santos Tuners e autofficinaUltime Blog

Duke Corporate Education Recognized as the Worldwide Leader in Custom Executive Education by Financial Times

Duke Corporate

Duke Corporate Education Recognized as the Worldwide Leader in Custom Executive Education by Financial Times (Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Financial Times has ranked Duke Corporate Education #1 Worldwide in Custom Executive Education. The results of the global survey were published May 22nd, 2023. In this survey based on direct client feedback, Duke CE achieved the number one position with top ratings in program design, teaching methods, faculty, and overall Customer satisfaction. CEO Sharmla Chetty says in today's rapidly changing landscape, where transformation is continual, Duke CE understands the critical role of equipping Leaders with the knowledge, behaviors, and mindsets to navigate challenges effectively. "Our focus is on ...
Duke Corporate Education Recognized as the Worldwide Leader in Custom Executive Education by Financial Times

LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times has ranked Duke Corporate Education #1 worldwide in custom executive education.

