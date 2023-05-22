CSafe Providing Sustainable Thermal Protection for Vyjuvek Gene Therapy from Krystal Biotech

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 maggio 2023) MONROE, Ohio, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the largest provider of a complete range of active and passive temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, is honored to announce an innovative program forthat provides the cold chain solution for's's customshipper formaintains -20°C throughout the product journey to help ensure that doses ofreach clinicians and patients safely. In addition to best-in-class Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) technology, the customizedCGT Ultra solution features simplified product handling. The Vyjukek supply chain is further optimized by ...