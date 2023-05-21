RISULTATI: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior #30 21.05.2023 (Day 8) (Di domenica 21 maggio 2023) I RISULTATI della ottava giornata dello storico Torneo Junior NJPW andata in scena a Tokyo: NJPW Best Of The Super Junior 30 – Day 8Domenica 21 Maggio – Tokyo (Japan) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block A MatchTitan 10 batte DOUKI 6 (6:21) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchClark Connors 8 batte Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4 (6:19) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block A MatchKUSHIDA 4 batte SHO 6 (6:54) Best Of The Super Junior 30 Block B MatchMaster Wato 12 batte BUSHI 2 (8:01) Best Of The Super ...Leggi su zonawrestling
