Carragher: “Manchester City grande favorito contro l’Inter” (Di domenica 21 maggio 2023) Intervenuto ai microfoni di Sky, Jamie Carragher ha parlato della finale di Champions League tra Manchester City ed InterLeggi su pianetamilan
Advertising
Carragher sicuro: 'Manchester City farà il Treble. Favorito in Champions e FA Cup'Negli studi di Sky Sports , Jamie Carragher non ha fatto giri di parole commentando il terzo titolo consecutivo vinto dal Manchester City in Premier League che è arrivato matematicamente con la sconfitta dell'Arsenal mentre i Citizens ...
Anche alla CBS sono rimasti colpiti dall'atmosfera di San Siro... Micah Richards, Thierry Henry e Jamie Carragher, sono rimasti estasiati e hanno raccontato con ... Il primo a prendere la parola è stato Micah Richards, ex difensore di Manchester City, Fiorentina e ...
Carragher: "Se ieri Vinicius avesse segnato una doppietta, sarebbe stato il miglior giocatore del mondo"Jamie Carragher, ex giocatore, ha elogiato la prestazione di Vinicius Junior nel match di ieri sera tra Real Madrid e Manchester City Jamie Carragher, ex giocatore, ha elogiato la prestazione di Vinicius Junior nel match di ieri sera tra Real Madrid e Manchester City. PAROLE - "Ho detto prima della partita che ...
Carragher: “Manchester City grande favorito contro l'Inter” Pianeta Milan
Ashley Young sends cheeky tweet to Gary Neville after helping Man United in top four raceAshley Young had a cheeky tweet for Gary Neville after a massive boost to Manchester United in the top four battle. United and Liverpool are locked in a race to finish in the top four and secure ...
Newcastle have already made a mockery of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's Liverpool warningNewcastle United were warned Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was coming for them by Gary Neville but the Magpies now need just a point to qualify for the Champions League ...
Carragher ManchesterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Carragher Manchester