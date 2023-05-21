Negli studi di Sky Sports , Jamienon ha fatto giri di parole commentando il terzo titolo consecutivo vinto dalCity in Premier League che è arrivato matematicamente con la sconfitta dell'Arsenal mentre i Citizens ...... Micah Richards, Thierry Henry e Jamie, sono rimasti estasiati e hanno raccontato con ... Il primo a prendere la parola è stato Micah Richards, ex difensore diCity, Fiorentina e ...Jamie, ex giocatore, ha elogiato la prestazione di Vinicius Junior nel match di ieri sera tra Real Madrid eCity Jamie, ex giocatore, ha elogiato la prestazione di Vinicius Junior nel match di ieri sera tra Real Madrid eCity. PAROLE - "Ho detto prima della partita che ...

Carragher: “Manchester City grande favorito contro l'Inter” Pianeta Milan

Ashley Young had a cheeky tweet for Gary Neville after a massive boost to Manchester United in the top four battle. United and Liverpool are locked in a race to finish in the top four and secure ...Newcastle United were warned Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was coming for them by Gary Neville but the Magpies now need just a point to qualify for the Champions League ...