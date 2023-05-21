Arsenal, Tierney fa gola: tre club sul laterale (Di domenica 21 maggio 2023) Il Newcastle è in prima fila per assicurarsi le prestazioni di Kieran Tierney, 25enne laterale scozzese dell'Arsenal, nel mirino...Leggi su calciomercato
Arsenal, Tierney dovrebbe lasciare il club in estate: ecco le pretendentiCommenta per primo Kieran Tierney dovrebbe lasciare l'Arsenal quest'estate, con il Newcastle in pole position per lui. Secondo quanto riferito da Football Insider, anche l'Aston Villa è sarebbe sul giocatore, così come il ...
Nottingham Forest - Arsenal, Premier League: formazioni, pronosticiARSENAL (4 - 3 - 3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, ...
Arsenal - Brighton, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Arsenal - Brighton ARSENAL (4 - 3 - 3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli. BRIGHTON (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): ...
Kieran Tierney on the verge of Arsenal exit after CRUCIAL Arteta decisionKieran Tierney's chances of staying at Arsenal have been diminished even further following their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday night.The Scottish international was omitted from the ...
Mikel Arteta must be ruthless to improve Arsenal, Liverpool nullified by Unai Emery-ball - Premier League hits and missesArsenal looked a shadow of the side that stormed into Premier ... depth which was summed up by the paucity of options on his bench at the City Ground. Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira and Eddie Nketiah ...
