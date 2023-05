SSD 120GB Hikvision

Ormai i giochi da 100GB o più sono la nuova normalità Tom's Hardware Italia

It's starting to look as if 100GB titles have become the standard, and that could be a problem for some people. As noted by PC Gamer, the recent launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor marks another game ...Looking for an SSD that costs as much as hard disks Check out these 5 SSD deals that give you a speed run for your money.