NXT Level Up 19.05.2023 (Di sabato 20 maggio 2023) Buongiorno e bentrovati. Oggi Level Up presenta ben tre incontri. Andiamo a vedere subito i risultati. Eddy Thorpe batte Kale Dixon Wendy Choo & Kelani Jordan battono Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice Luca Crusifino sconfigge Dante Chen
WWE NXT Level Up Results (5/19): Eddy Thorpe, Wendy Choo, Lola Vice, And More In Action

WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on May 19. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on May 16. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below.

Nick Khan Says Ideally WWE Would Put On A Show Every Day Of The Week

There's Raw, SmackDown, and NXT of course, but also the lesser watched Main Event and NXT Level Up. If WWE CEO Nick Khan has his way, there will be even more. Khan spoke at the MoffettNathanson's ...
