Fulham-Crystal Palace (sabato 20 maggio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di sabato 20 maggio 2023) Dopo Tottenham-Brentford delle 13:30 eccoci al secondo derby di Londra di giornata. Fulham e Crystal Palace sono rispettivamente decimo e dodicesimo in classifica, divisi da otto punti quando per entrambi mancano due giornate alla fine del campionato. I Cottagers sono sicuri di chiudere una grande stagione nelle prime dieci, ed eventualmente superare il Brentford, mentre InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
0 - 2 (Finale) INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Tottenham - Brentford 1 - 1 (*) Bournemouth - Manchester Utd 16:00 Fulham - Crystal Palace 16:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa 16:00 Wolves - Everton 16:00
12:00 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Tottenham - Brentford 13:30 Bournemouth - Manchester Utd 16:00 Fulham - Crystal Palace 16:00 Liverpool - Aston Villa 16:00 Wolves - Everton 16:00 Nottingham - Arsenal
Premier League 2022/2023: torna a vincere il Manchester United, Chelsea fermato in casa dal NottinghamVincono anche Fulham e Crystal Palace , che battono Southampton e Bournemouth 2 - 0. I Cottagers ritrovano Mitrovic, dopo le otto giornate di squalifica per una spinta a un arbitro, che torna al gol ...
Fulham vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videosLondon sides collide at Craven Cottage on Saturday when Fulham hosts Crystal Palace in their penultimate Premier League matches of the season.
Fulham v Crystal Palace line-ups: Both sides make one changeAleksandar Mitrovic is back in the Fulham starting line-up for today’s London derby at Craven Cottage. It means Carlos Vinicius drops to the bench. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace also make just one change, ...
