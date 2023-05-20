Daniel Hogsta (Ican): «Basta retorica, il rischio nucleare è troppo alto» Il Manifesto

The head of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, has welcomed the Group of Seven leaders' visit to sites related to the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.With nuclear tensions rising, the G7 summit’s participants must recognize the catastrophic consequences of nuclear arms and take steps to strengthen the global resolve against their use.