GTA Online: bonus per Los Santos Tuners e autofficinaPUBG MOBILE collabora con DucatiSHATTERED HEAVEN PROTAGONISTA DELL’INDIE LIVE EXPO 2023LEGO 2K Drive è ora disponibile in tutto il mondoRisiko! La finale del Torneo Nazionale 2023 al Play ModenaPrimo titolo Xbox su GeForce NOWTornano i Cerbero Boscar, live da Milano e su Twitch Quanto si risparmia con la sigaretta elettronica? Il confronto ...Emergenza alluvione in Emilia-Romagna: 13 vittime e danni per miliardiXiaomi e DLYNR insieme per la Capsule CollectionUltime Blog

Daniel Hogsta Ican | «Basta retorica | il rischio nucleare è troppo alto»

zazoom
Commenta
Daniel Hogsta (Ican): «Basta retorica, il rischio nucleare è troppo alto» (Di sabato 20 maggio 2023) Daniel Hogsta è il direttore esecutivo ad interim della International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons che nel 2017 ha ricevuto il Premio Nobel per la Pace per i suoi sforzi first appeared on il manifesto.
Leggi su ilmanifesto
Advertising

Daniel Hogsta (Ican): «Basta retorica, il rischio nucleare è troppo alto»  Il Manifesto

ICAN head welcomes G7 leaders' visit to Hiroshima bombing-related sites

The head of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, or ICAN, has welcomed the Group of Seven leaders' visit to sites related to the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Daniel Hogsta

With nuclear tensions rising, the G7 summit’s participants must recognize the catastrophic consequences of nuclear arms and take steps to strengthen the global resolve against their use.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Daniel Hogsta
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Daniel Hogsta Daniel Hogsta Ican Basta retorica