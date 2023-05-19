Tornano i Cerbero Boscar, live da Milano e su Twitch Quanto si risparmia con la sigaretta elettronica? Il confronto ...Emergenza alluvione in Emilia-Romagna: 13 vittime e danni per miliardiXiaomi e DLYNR insieme per la Capsule CollectionSALONE INTERNAZIONALE DEL LIBRO DI TORINOIKEA - nuova collezione MÄVINNLG ANNUNCIA LA COLLABORAZIONE CON SIX N. FIVEPOKÉMON HOME NUOVO AGGIORNAMENTOGearBerry: Il nuovo paradiso degli appassionati di incisori laser e ...Warner Bros. Games annuncia Mortal Kombat 1Ultime Blog

The Sweet East è il primo film che intrattiene e fa sorridere in quel di Cannes 2023

The Sweet

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gqitalia©

zazoom
Commenta
The Sweet East è il primo film che intrattiene e fa sorridere in quel di Cannes 2023 (Di venerdì 19 maggio 2023) The Sweet East, presentato alla Quinzaine des cinéastes, sezione parallela del festival di Cannes, è un tributo - per niente retorico e auto-celebrativo, anzi pieno zeppo di humor - all’America. Un viaggio attraverso gli Stati Uniti che assomiglia a un’avventura nello spazio, saltando anni luce da una galassia all’altra, per incontrare creature e civiltà diverse. Il pubblico lo ha premiato con molte risate durante la proiezione e con un applauso convinto al termine, quando sul palco è salito, oltre al regista e allo sceneggiatore (Sean Price Williams e Nick Pinkerton), il cast quasi al completo. L’eroina del film, Lillian (l’attrice Talia Ryder), è una studentessa delle superiori in gita scolastica a Washington, D.C. Annoiata dal suo fidanzato e dai suoi compagni, lascia il gruppo e parte per quella ...
Leggi su gqitalia
Advertising

Food: Santiago Lastra and his restaurant "Kol" join the Lotus family

Featuring for example heritage purple carrot mole or British cherry tamales, the summer menus will perfectly combine the celebrated flavours of sweet and spice that help define the food of Mexico, ...

A Perugia quattro giorni di musica, eventi, enogastronomia e solidarietà con Natura Music Festival

Domenica 4 giugno  alle ore 17 sarà la volta della  'Sweet Babes'  con dj Sossa, Robert Owens, Federico Grazzini, The Looping Project, David easy b2b Artside, Gianluca Catra. Alle 21 sarà la volta d  ...

Natura Music Festival: concerti, sport e solidarietà

Domenica 4 giugno alle ore 17 sarà la volta della 'Sweet Babes' con dj Sossa, Robert Owens, Federico Grazzini, The Looping Project, David easy b2b Artside, Gianluca Catra. Alle 21 sarà la volta d '...

The Sweet East è il primo film che intrattiene, affascina e fa sorridere in quel di Cannes 2023  GQ Italia

Classic Old Fashioned Recipe: How To Make the Iconic Whiskey Cocktail

Your bourbon or rye whisky should; be sufficiently high proof; be dry enough to withstand both the sugar cube and ice dilution; not be overly sweet or spicy. It’s important to note that while the Old ...

Don't miss: Watch David Beckham offering King Charles a jar of homemade honey

King Charles' interaction with David Beckham comes just a few weeks after the 48-year-old was trolled on social media.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Sweet
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Sweet Sweet East primo film intrattiene