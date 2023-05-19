GTA Online: bonus per Los Santos Tuners e autofficinaPUBG MOBILE collabora con DucatiSHATTERED HEAVEN PROTAGONISTA DELL’INDIE LIVE EXPO 2023LEGO 2K Drive è ora disponibile in tutto il mondoRisiko! La finale del Torneo Nazionale 2023 al Play ModenaPrimo titolo Xbox su GeForce NOWTornano i Cerbero Boscar, live da Milano e su Twitch Quanto si risparmia con la sigaretta elettronica? Il confronto ...Emergenza alluvione in Emilia-Romagna: 13 vittime e danni per miliardiXiaomi e DLYNR insieme per la Capsule CollectionUltime Blog

TDK Ventures launches $150 million Fund EX1 to invest in energy and climate tech startups

TDK Ventures launches $150 million Fund EX1 to invest in energy and climate tech startups (Di venerdì 19 maggio 2023) SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. will launch its third Fund, totaling $150 million in new capital. The new Fund will target early-stage investments in energy transition, electrification, and decarbonization within the U.S. and Europe. TDK Ventures' total assets under management is now $350 million. "As the world strives to build a sustainable future for all, we must recognize the pivotal role that energy transformation needs play in our collective efforts," stated Noboru Saito, President and CEO of TDK Corporation. "With this new Funding, we are doubling down on our efforts to contribute toward innovations in ...
