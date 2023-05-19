Positive Results from Interim Analysis of 'GEN-001' Plus avelumab (Bavencio®) Phase II Trial (Di venerdì 19 maggio 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Genome & Company (CEO: Pae, Jisoo), a global leading microbiome therapeutics developer, announced that this Phase II Trial (NCT05419362) will continue without modifications to move on to the second stage, based on the Positive result of the Interim Analysis. Using a single-strain bacteria in combination with avelumab (Bavencio®) from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc., it is the first time to show Positive antitumor activity per ORR in Phase II Trial. On the basis of these Results and in accordance with the predetermined hypothesis of the Interim Analysis, Genome & Company highly ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
