Lords of the Fallen: svelata la data d’uscita nel nuovo trailer! (Di venerdì 19 maggio 2023) Il nuovo Lords of the Fallen ha una data d’uscita, svelata con un trailer! Scopriamo il trailer gameplay e tutti i dettagli in questa news dedicata Hexworks uno studio di CI Games, invita i giocatori a intraprendere un viaggio epico attraverso un mondo vasto e infido quando l’attesissimo gioco di ruolo d’azione dark-fantasy, Lords of the Fallen, ha come data d’uscita, in tutto il mondo, venerdì 13 ottobre 2023. Successore spirituale del titolo originale del 2014, l’imminente gioco funge da reboot completo per il franchise ed è disponibile per il pre-order a partire da oggi su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S. L’attesissima data di lancio è stata annunciata tramite un nuovissimo trailer di ...Leggi su tuttotek
Lords of the Fallen Anteprima: chi ha paura dell'oscuritàLords of the Fallen è sicuramente uno dei titoli più attesi di questa stagione videoludica. Il "reboot" del titolo di stampo souls - like targato CI Games è pronto a lanciare la sua sfida agli ...
Lords of the Fallen si mostra nel primo trailer del gameplay: uscirà il 13 ottobre su PS5, Xbox Series X/S e PCIGN vi mostra in esclusiva mondiale il primo trailer del gameplay di Lords of the Fallen , nuovo action RPG a stampo soulslike di HexWorks e CI Games. Ambientato in un mondo dark fantasy estremamente vasto, macabro e infido, il gioco porterà tutti gli avventurieri a ...
