Lords of the Fallen: svelata la data d’uscita nel nuovo trailer! (Di venerdì 19 maggio 2023) Il nuovo Lords of the Fallen ha una data d’uscita, svelata con un trailer! Scopriamo il trailer gameplay e tutti i dettagli in questa news dedicata Hexworks uno studio di CI Games, invita i giocatori a intraprendere un viaggio epico attraverso un mondo vasto e infido quando l’attesissimo gioco di ruolo d’azione dark-fantasy, Lords of the Fallen, ha come data d’uscita, in tutto il mondo, venerdì 13 ottobre 2023. Successore spirituale del titolo originale del 2014, l’imminente gioco funge da reboot completo per il franchise ed è disponibile per il pre-order a partire da oggi su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X/S. L’attesissima data di lancio è stata annunciata tramite un nuovissimo trailer di ...
