IMPACT: TRINITY vince il debutto a IMPACT Wrestling, rivelata la sua avversaria per Under Siege (Di venerdì 19 maggio 2023) Il “contratto aperto” di TRINITY non è più aperto, poiché Gisele Shaw ha accettato la sua sfida per un match all’evento Under Siege di IMPACT Wrestling il prossimo fine settimana. Durante l’edizione di ieri di IMPACT, lo stilista esecutivo e creatore di contenuti di Shaw, Jai Vidal, ha affrontato TRINITY nel backstage, facendole notare che Shaw era “oltremodo arrabbiata” dopo aver visto TRINITY e Vidal fotografati insieme la settimana precedente (Jai Vidal ha cercato TRINITY per un selfie la scorsa settimana durante un’intervista). TRINITY ha quindi detto che lei e Gisele Shaw possono risolvere i loro problemi faccia a faccia, ma Vidal ha fatto notare che Shaw non sarà ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
IMPACT: TRINITY vince il debutto a IMPACT Wrestling, rivelata la sua avversaria per Under Siege Zona Wrestling
Trinity ha sconfitto KiLynn King ad IMPACT WrestlingTrinity ha lottato nel suo match di debutto ad IMPACT Wrestling nell'ultima puntata dello show settimanale: ecco cosa è successo.
Trinity renames submission finisher to win Impact debut, open contract answered for Under SiegeFast forward to after Trinity’s win over King, and Vidal was on stage with an answer. Shaw accepted the challenge for Under Siege. Vidal had a second message to deliver on behalf of Shaw. Vidal tried ...
IMPACT TRINITYSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT TRINITY