IMPACT | TRINITY vince il debutto a IMPACT Wrestling | rivelata la sua avversaria per Under Siege

IMPACT TRINITY

IMPACT: TRINITY vince il debutto a IMPACT Wrestling, rivelata la sua avversaria per Under Siege (Di venerdì 19 maggio 2023) Il “contratto aperto” di TRINITY non è più aperto, poiché Gisele Shaw ha accettato la sua sfida per un match all’evento Under Siege di IMPACT Wrestling il prossimo fine settimana. Durante l’edizione di ieri di IMPACT, lo stilista esecutivo e creatore di contenuti di Shaw, Jai Vidal, ha affrontato TRINITY nel backstage, facendole notare che Shaw era “oltremodo arrabbiata” dopo aver visto TRINITY e Vidal fotografati insieme la settimana precedente (Jai Vidal ha cercato TRINITY per un selfie la scorsa settimana durante un’intervista). TRINITY ha quindi detto che lei e Gisele Shaw possono risolvere i loro problemi faccia a faccia, ma Vidal ha fatto notare che Shaw non sarà ...
