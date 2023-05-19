Quanto si risparmia con la sigaretta elettronica? Il confronto ...Emergenza alluvione in Emilia-Romagna: 13 vittime e danni per miliardiXiaomi e DLYNR insieme per la Capsule CollectionSALONE INTERNAZIONALE DEL LIBRO DI TORINOIKEA - nuova collezione MÄVINNLG ANNUNCIA LA COLLABORAZIONE CON SIX N. FIVEPOKÉMON HOME NUOVO AGGIORNAMENTOGearBerry: Il nuovo paradiso degli appassionati di incisori laser e ...Warner Bros. Games annuncia Mortal Kombat 1Prova Galaxy sul tuo iPhoneUltime Blog

EuroPCR 2023 | 6 Month Outcome of the SMART Study | satisfactory BP control achieved with reduced medication burden

EuroPCR 2023

EuroPCR 2023 | 6 Month Outcome of the SMART Study: satisfactory BP control achieved with reduced medication burden

PARIS, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

On May 17th 2023, the six-Month result of the SMART Study (Sympathetic Mapping/Ablation Renal nerves for Treatment of hypertension Trial; NCT02761811) was released on the Late Breaking Clinical Trial conference, reporting ground-breaking findings in the field of hypertension. with Professor Huo Yong as the leading investigator and SyMap Medical (Suzhou) Ltd. as the sponsor, the registered clinical trial studied the efficacy of the world-pioneering innovative system of SyMapCath®/SymPioneer®, which treats hypertension with renal nerve mapping/selective denervation (msRDN). Compared to completed and ongoing RDN trials, the SMART Study unprecedentedly answered two major clinical questions in RDN ...
