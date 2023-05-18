Xinhua Silk Road: China's Zoomlion exhibits intelligent products and digitalization achievements to showcase technological progress (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) BEIJING, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Chinese machinery equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (Zoomlion, 000157.SZ) launched a technology exhibition at the Zoomlion Smart Industry City in Changsha, capital of central China'sHunan Province from May 11 to 14, showcasing its technological achievements and results in the field of intelligent manufacturing. Themed "Technology Salute to the New Era," the event attracted many guests from home and abRoad, including over 500 overseas customers from more than 40 countries and regions, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Singapore, Türkiye, Brazil, the United States, and the Netherlands. Zoomlion Smart Industrial City's Earthmoving Machinery Smart Park, as ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
