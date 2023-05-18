Under You è il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters da But Here We Are (testo e traduzione) (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) Mentre cresce l’attesa per l’uscita di But Here We Are, ecco il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters. Under You, questo il titolo, è la seconda anticipazione dell’undicesimo album in studio di Dave Grohl e soci dopo la scomparsa di Taylor Hawkins. Verso la fine di aprile la band ha rotto il silenzio con Rescued, un fulmine a ciel sereno dopo tanti giorni di teaser e allusioni sui canali social. Il nuovo album dei Foo Fighters dopo Taylor Hawkins Per i Foo Fighters è tempo di ricominciare. Dalla morte di Taylor Hawkins tante sono state le speculazioni sul futuro della band di Dave Grohl, dal totonomi sui batteristi che avrebbero preso parte al tour – con Matt Cameron costretto a smentire – ma soprattutto un grande punto interrogativo sugli impegni ...Leggi su optimagazine
il secondo dopo Rescued uscito il 19 aprile, che anticipa l'undicesimo album atteso per il 2 giugno e intitolato But here we are : il pezzo, un brano dalle tinte punk intitolato Under You
