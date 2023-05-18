Warner Bros. Games annuncia Mortal Kombat 1Prova Galaxy sul tuo iPhoneLa famiglia GeForce RTX 4060 è finalmente arrivataGames Branding apre all'ItaliaScaricare immagini gratis: perché sono essenziali per i creativi?Bambino di 12 anni alla guida di un'auto potente nel traffico ...4 Hobby creativi per un’attitudine zenLa BlizzCon arriva il 3-4 novembreTWITCH - i nuovi Avvisi per celebrare la propria communityPANINI - TRADING CARD GAME UFFICIALE DI ATTACK ON TITANUltime Blog

Under You è il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters da But Here We Are testo e traduzione

Under You

Under You è il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters da But Here We Are (testo e traduzione) (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) Mentre cresce l’attesa per l’uscita di But Here We Are, ecco il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters. Under You, questo il titolo, è la seconda anticipazione dell’undicesimo album in studio di Dave Grohl e soci dopo la scomparsa di Taylor Hawkins. Verso la fine di aprile la band ha rotto il silenzio con Rescued, un fulmine a ciel sereno dopo tanti giorni di teaser e allusioni sui canali social. Il nuovo album dei Foo Fighters dopo Taylor Hawkins Per i Foo Fighters è tempo di ricominciare. Dalla morte di Taylor Hawkins tante sono state le speculazioni sul futuro della band di Dave Grohl, dal totonomi sui batteristi che avrebbero preso parte al tour – con Matt Cameron costretto a smentire – ma soprattutto un grande punto interrogativo sugli impegni ...
Foo Fighters, il ritorno in concerto con il nuovo batterista

... il secondo dopo Rescued uscito il 19 aprile, che anticipa l'undicesimo album atteso per il 2 giugno e intitolato But here we are : il pezzo, un brano dalle tinte punk intitolato Under You , verrà ...

Foo Fighters: “Under you” è il secondo singolo dal nuovo album  Rockol.it

