Try Galaxy | l' app che trasforma l' iPhone in un Galaxy S23

Try Galaxy, l'app che trasforma l'iPhone in un Galaxy S23 (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) Il produttore coreano lancia un’app che “trasforma” un iPhone in un Galaxy S23. Si potranno provare alcune delle più interessanti funzioni sviluppate da Samsung come, ad esempio, le foto in notturna e gli strumenti di editing delle immagini....
Leggi su dday
Samsung lancia l'app Try Galaxy per simulare l'esperienza Galaxy S23 sui dispositivi iPhone di Apple, offrendo funzionalità esclusive e personalizzazioni della One UI 5.1. Samsung lancia un'app innovativa, Try Galaxy, che ...

Prova Galaxy sul tuo iPhone: l'app Try Galaxy è disponibile in Italia  Samsung Newsroom Italy

