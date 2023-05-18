Remains of Missing US Marine Veteran Fighting in Ukraine Located and Brought Home by the Weatherman Foundation (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) Former New York City Resident and Tillman Scholar to be Honored at JFK Airport on Friday, May 19 NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
U.S. Marine Veteran Grady Kurpasi's Remains will be returned to his family this Friday, May 19, following his disappearance in Ukraine last spring. Kurpasi's Remains were Located by the RT Weatherman Foundation ("Weatherman Foundation") and will be accompanied by the Foundation's team on a nonstop flight on Turkish Airlines Flight #001 from Istanbul, landing in JFK at 5:50 EDT on Friday. The fallen soldier will be honored with a brief ceremony at the airport before being transferred by private jet to Wilmington, NC to be reunited with his family. Retired ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
RT Weatherman Foundation: Remains of Missing US Marine Veteran Fighting in Ukraine Located and Brought Home by the Weatherman FoundationFormer New York City Resident and Tillman Scholar to be Honored at JFK Airport on Friday, May 19 NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Marine veteran Grady Kurpasi's remains ...
Remains of Missing US Marine Veteran Fighting in Ukraine Located and Brought Home by the Weatherman Foundation
