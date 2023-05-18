GANGS OF SHERWOOD: VIVI LA LEGGENDA DI ROBIN HOODNBA 2K23 Stagione 7Torna il PlayStation ShowcaseAmazon - nuovi dispositivi Echo Pop, Show 5 ed Auto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a oltre 10 milioni di copie ...CRANIO CREATIONS AL PLAY: FESTIVAL DEL GIOCOGIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 1 e 2 luglioDJI Dock - sistema robotico di sorveglianza con droneNasce Rload Play - piattaforma che connette migliaia di game L’INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE IN CIRFOODUltime Blog

MODIFI partners with Airwallex to launch Global Account Solution for smooth and flexible cross-border B2B payments

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 MODIFI, a Global commerce platform for business payments, announced a partnership with leading Global payments and financial platform Airwallex to launch a streamlined, innovative, and secure Solution for transferring money across multiple regions. Leveraging Airwallex's Global payments and financial infrastructure, MODIFI has created Global Account Solutions, a payment tool which facilitates a seamless payment integration for exporters in China and large buyers around the world, by addressing the complexities and high costs of ...
AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MODIFI, a global commerce platform for business payments, announced a partnership with leading global ...
