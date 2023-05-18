GANGS OF SHERWOOD: VIVI LA LEGGENDA DI ROBIN HOODNBA 2K23 Stagione 7Torna il PlayStation ShowcaseAmazon - nuovi dispositivi Echo Pop, Show 5 ed Auto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a oltre 10 milioni di copie ...CRANIO CREATIONS AL PLAY: FESTIVAL DEL GIOCOGIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 1 e 2 luglioDJI Dock - sistema robotico di sorveglianza con droneNasce Rload Play - piattaforma che connette migliaia di game L’INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE IN CIRFOODUltime Blog

GOAT Games Obtains Global Mobile Game License for Gameloft's Acclaimed Dungeon Hunter Franchise (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) Mercenaries and Bounty Hunters will soon be back in business once the iconic ARPG Dungeon crawler returns later this year HONG KONG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Leading Mobile Game development and publishing company GOAT Games is announcing its License to develop and publish the next Mobile iteration in Gameloft's iconic Dungeon Hunter Franchise, slated for release by the end of 2023. The next Dungeon Hunter Game will stay true to what made the Franchise so successful for nearly 14 years: slaying countless enemies, completing quests through a combination of skills and wits, and earning tons of loot ...
