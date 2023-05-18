GOAT Games Obtains Global Mobile Game License for Gameloft's Acclaimed Dungeon Hunter Franchise (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) Mercenaries and Bounty Hunters will soon be back in business once the iconic ARPG Dungeon crawler returns later this year HONG KONG, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Leading Mobile Game development and publishing company GOAT Games is announcing its License to develop and publish the next Mobile iteration in Gameloft's iconic Dungeon Hunter Franchise, slated for release by the end of 2023. The next Dungeon Hunter Game will stay true to what made the Franchise so successful for nearly 14 years: slaying countless enemies, completing quests through a combination of skills and wits, and earning tons of loot ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sports Renovation: trailer gameplay, e fase di open test in arrivo del gestionale di impianti sportiviLo sviluppatore Goat Games e il publisher Movie Games SA hanno pubblicato un gameplay trailer panoramico di Sports Renovation , un gestionale di impianti sportivi. In più, è stato annunciato che è in arrivo a breve ...
