Vincono anchePalace , che battono Southampton e Bournemouth 2 - 0. I Cottagers ritrovano Mitrovic, dopo le otto giornate di squalifica per una spinta a un arbitro, che torna al gol ......00 Chelsea - Nottingham 16:00Palace - Bournemouth 16:00 Manchester Utd - Wolves 16:00 Southampton -16:00 IRLANDA DEL NORD NIFL PREMIERSHIP - CONFERENCE LEAGUE - PLAY OFF Glentoran - ......30 INGHILTERRA PREMIER LEAGUE Leeds - Newcastle 13:30 Aston Villa - Tottenham 16:00 Chelsea - Nottingham 16:00Palace - Bournemouth 16:00 Manchester Utd - Wolves 16:00 Southampton -16:...

Fulham-Crystal Palace (sabato 20 maggio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from May 20-May 22 (all times GMT):Saturday, May 20Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford (1130)* Spurs have not lost to ...The Premier League relegation scrap needs some serious paring down, as it now looks like it is two teams from four who can still be relegated.