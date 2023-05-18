European study highlights need to improve the quality of conversations about induction of labour (IoL) in clinical settings (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Norgine B.V. (Norgine), a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company, today presented the findings of a survey at the EBCOG European Congress in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, in Krakow, Poland. This study highlights the need to increase quality conversations and informed shared decision-making between expectant mothers and their healthcare professionals when it comes to induction of labour (IoL). 1 IoL is one of the most frequently performed obstetric interventions globally 2 . The survey findings suggest that obstetricians and midwives make a difference by actively enhancing the dialogue with expectant mothers to support the collaborative decision-making process. 1 The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Norgine B.V.: European study highlights need to improve the quality of conversations about induction of labour (IoL) in clinical settingsAlmost 1 in 2 women (49%) felt the experience of IoL differed from their expectationsThe majority of expectant mothers (65%) did not feel fully involved in choosing which method of IoL they ...
