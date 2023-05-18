GANGS OF SHERWOOD: VIVI LA LEGGENDA DI ROBIN HOODNBA 2K23 Stagione 7Torna il PlayStation ShowcaseAmazon - nuovi dispositivi Echo Pop, Show 5 ed Auto The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a oltre 10 milioni di copie ...CRANIO CREATIONS AL PLAY: FESTIVAL DEL GIOCOGIFFONI GOOD GAMES - 1 e 2 luglioDJI Dock - sistema robotico di sorveglianza con droneNasce Rload Play - piattaforma che connette migliaia di game L’INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE IN CIRFOODUltime Blog

CM com – City | Guardiola | ‘Inter? Non c’è niente di meglio per un’italiana che darla come sfavorita…’ | Champions League

Il Manchester City travolge 4-0 il Real Madrid e raggiunge l'Inter in finale di Champions League. Al termine del match dell'Etihad, il tecnico degli inglesi Pep Guardiola è intervenuto a Prime Video: "C'è molta felicità, siamo in finale di Champions. Ora c'è il campionato, poi prepareremo coppa e Champions". OSSESSIONE? – "La Champions è speciale e sappiamo quanto è difficile. Abbiamo fatto una grande gara, soprattutto nel primo tempo. Nella ripresa non avevamo tempi giusti, ma siamo lì". BACI – "A chi li mandavo? A Grealish. Perché dovevamo fermarci, non potevamo continuare a correre avanti e indietro. Lui l'ha capito".
Il Manchester City travolge il Real Madrid e vola in finale

Finisce 4-0 contro il Real Madrid che è ormai fuori dalla Champions League. Il 10 giugno a Istanbul la finale tra gli inglesi e l'Inter.

Lautaro è l’arma in più per l'Inter nella finale contro il Manchester City

