Bum Simulator | Recensione | Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot

Bum Simulator: data d'uscita dell'Accesso Anticipato per questo ... Multiplayer.it

Check out our guide to find out how to plant seeds in Bum Simulator and grow your own fruits trees and vegetables ...Bum Simulator is a humorous PC simulation game about the life of a modern bum. It was developed by Ragged Games and published by PlayWay. We play as a resident of an American city, who ends up losing ...