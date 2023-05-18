“And Just Like That”: svelata la data d’uscita della seconda stagione del reboot di Sex and The City (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) In onda dal 23 giugno Dal 23 giugno in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW l’attesissima seconda stagione della serie Sky Exclusive AND Just Like That…, il nuovo capitolo del cult HBO Sex and the City. Dal produttore esecutivo Michael Patrick King, i nuovi episodi – di cui viene oggi rilasciato l’artwork ufficiale – vedono il ritorno delle protagoniste Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon e Kristin Davis. Leggi anche: “And Just Like That” terminate le riprese dalla seconda stagione Fra il cast che ritorna nei nuovi episodi anche Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, ...Leggi su 361magazine
