AEW: Falls Count Anywhere match in stile Attitude Era per Jericho e Strong (Di giovedì 18 maggio 2023) Nella puntata di Dynamite di ieri sera Chris <Strong>JerichoStrong> e Roderick Strong si sono affrontati in un <Strong>FallsStrong> <Strong>CountStrong> <Strong>AnywhereStrong> e No DQ <Strong>matchStrong> che aveva una sola stipulazione: Adam Cole e tutti i membri dei JAS sono stati banditi dall’edificio. L’incontro è stato una divertente dose di caos, è iniziato con una battaglia a colpi di chop che ha lasciato il petto dei due contendenti rosso fuoco. Dopo la pausa, <Strong>JerichoStrong> e Strong si sono fatti strada tra il pubblico. In realtà, si sono fatti strada attraverso l’intera arena, con una massa di fan che li ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Roderick Strong ha sconfitto Chris Jericho a AEW Dynamite
Roderick Strong Pins Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks Gets Disqualified | AEW Fight Size
Roderick Strong and Chris Jericho battled it out in a chaotic Falls Count Anywhere match. They brawled all over the arena
Watch: What Happened With The Elite After AEW Dynamite Went Off Air
Wednesday was a big day for AEW filled with many big developments for the company both on and off-screen. The day started with the confirmation of AEW's third weekly television show dubbed Collision
