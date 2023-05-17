WWE: Noam Dar difenderà la Heritage Cup ad NXT Battleground (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) La card di Battleground continua a prendere forma, nel corso dell’episodio di NXT di ieri notte è stata annunciata l’ufficialità di due match tra cui quello con in palio la Heritage Cup. Il tutto si è concretizzato durante il segmento dedicato al talk show ‘Supernova Sessions’ condotto dal detentore della coppa Noam Dar, ecco nel dettaglio cos’è accaduto. Dragon Lee lancia la sfida, decisivo l’intervento di Nathan Frazer Naom Dar ha ospitato Dragon Lee per l’edizione di questa settimana del Supernova Sessions, il luchador ne ha approfittato per lanciare il guanto di sfida in vista di NXT Battleground. Noam Dar ha declinato la proposta, a quel punto abbiamo assistito all’ingresso in ring di Nathan Frazer. Quest’ultimo ha ricordato che la Heritage Cup è a tutti gli effetti ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Dragon Lee vs Noam Dar è ufficiale: si farà ad NXT Battleground 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling
Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer, Semi-Final Matches And More Set For 5/23 WWE NXTFour matches are set for the May 23 episode of WWE NXT. After interrupting the “Supernova Sessions” session on the May 16 episode, Nathan Frazer will face Noam Dar in a standard one-on-one match just ...
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 16The NXT Women's Championship Tournament continued on the May 16 edition of WWE NXT as well as more build toward NXT Battlegrounds. Last week, Tiffany ...
