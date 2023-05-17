Waters Corporation Completes Acquisition of Light Scattering Leader Wyatt Technology

(Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) - MILFORD, Mass., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: WAT) today announced it has completed itsof, a pioneer and well-recognizedin innovativeand field-flow fractionation instruments, software, accessories, and services. With more than 80% of its rapidly growing revenues tied to large molecule applications,accelerates' ability to build a high-growth business in bioanalytical characterization for new modalities. This includes cell and gene therapies, which represents a significant opportunity with a $1.8 billion total addressable market and 10-12% projected annual growthi.'s highly complementary analytical ...

Learn more about CalmAI at www.calmwatersai.com . Learn more about Montecito Medical at www.montecitomac.com . Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems. Contacts Brandi Meeks VP of ...

Terremoti d’Italia, a Palermo inaugurazione mostra itinerante della Protezione civile siciliareport.it

An additional 60 unsolved missing and murdered persons cases in WA, including those of amateur prospectors Raymond and Jennie Kehlet, will attract rewards of $1 million each for information that ...It is an exaggeration to claim that the Penang South Islands (PSI) land reclamation project will impact Kedah and places as far as Selangor, says the Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC).