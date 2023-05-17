Performance Biofilaments Inc. Announces Start-Up of Nanofibrillated Cellulose Commercial Production (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) - VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Performance Biofilaments Inc. is pleased to announce the Start-up of the world's largest Nanofibrillated Cellulose (NFC) Commercial Production plant at Resolute's Forest Products, Kénogami paper mill in Quebec. A daily Production capacity of 21 metric tons is now available to supply customers for Commercial orders in concrete and mortar, nonwoven, industrial fluid, biocomposite plastic, thin film and mineral consolidation applications. A small dose of this nano-scale biomaterial has a significant impact, therefore, capacity of 7,000 metric tons per year will go a long way. Nanofibrillated Cellulose is a natural, renewable and sustainable biomaterial ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
