NHK WORLD-JAPAN Focus for May . Hiroshima — A Journey to Global Peace (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) (Adnkronos) - TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach-17 May 2023- NHK WORLD-JAPAN , the international service of JAPAN's public media organization, NHK, will present a collection of news and programs to coincide with the G-7 summit held in Hiroshima, the city now known as a symbol of Peace since it's atomic bomb attack in 1945. Under its G7 presidency, JAPAN is slated to host the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima between May 19 and 21. Expected topics on the agenda includes the Ukraine conflict, nuclear disarmament and other pressing Global issues. The latest newsand on-site reports will be made available on the G7 Summit in Hiroshima 2023 NHK WORLD-JAPAN Newspageand aired at the top of every ...
Tivùsat, ad Aprile 2023 cambia la numerazione: le novità ed i canali tv HD...- HB 13B] 70 BBC News [12596 V 27500 3/4 Globecast - HB 13E] 71 Al Jazeera English HD [11137 H 27500 3/4 Arqiva - HB 13E] 72 TRT World HD [11565 H 29900 3/4 DVB - S2 GLOBECAST - HB 13B] 73 NHK WORLD -...
Hundreds feared dead after cyclone pummels MyanmarThe pro-democracy National Unity Government says at least 435 people have died in Rakhine and other areas. NHK has obtained footage showing heavy damage to a fishing village in Rakhine State. About ...
