FOO FIGHTERS, TIËSTO AND AVA MAX TO HEADLINE YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS WITH NEW EXPERIENCES AVAILABLE FOR #ABUDHABIGP 2023 (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) - ABU DHABI, UAE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ethara has announced Foo FIGHTERS, TIËSTO and Ava Max will HEADLINE this year's YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS at this year's #ABUDHABIGP weekend at Etihad Park in November. The announcement of the first acts set to perform at this year's YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS comes AFTER the official launch of Ethara, which saw the two events and entertainment powerhouses in Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment merge into one entity. When Foo FIGHTERS walk onto stage at Etihad Park, it will mark the first ever UAE performance for the 15-time Grammy award-winning band. On the eve ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
“But Here We Are” - la tracklist del nuovo album dei Foo Fighters
I Foo Fighters si lasciano dietro un anno di rabbia e dolore con un album a sorpresa
Rescued è il nuovo singolo dei Foo Fighters dopo la morte di Taylor Hawkins (testo e traduzione)
Matt Cameron nei Foo Fighters al posto di Taylor Hawkins : la smentita ufficiale
26 anni fa l’ingresso di Taylor Hawkins nei Foo Fighters - per puro caso | Memories
Foo Fighters, è uscito il nuovo singolo 'Under You'I Foo Fighters hanno pubblicato un nuovo estratto dall'album But Here We Are , che uscirà il 2 giugno. Il pezzo si intitola Under You , è prodotto dal gruppo con Greg Kurstin ed è accompagnato da un ...
√ Foo Fighters: 'Under you' è il secondo singolo dal nuovo albumI Foo Fighters hanno pubblicato un'altra anticipazione dal loro nuovo album, " But here we are ", il primo della band di Dave Grohl dopo la morte del batterista Taylor Hawkins , scomparso il 25 ...
Il batterista dei Queen Roger Taylor con Sam Ryder sul palco dell'Eurovision Song Contest 2023Già lo scorso anno Ryder ha avuto modo di esibirsi con Taylor al concerto tributo londinese dei Foo Fighters per il defunto batterista Taylor Hawkins. Eseguirono il successo dei Queen "Somebody To ...
Foo Fighters, ascolta il nuovo brano Under You Radiofreccia
Foo Fighters: “Under you” è il secondo singolo dal nuovo album17 mag 2023 - La band pubblica un'altra anticipazione del nuovo disco, il primo dopo la morte di Taylor Hawkins ...
FOO FIGHTERS: il nuovo singolo “Under You”Non manca molto alla pubblicazione del nuovo album dei Foo Fighters “ But Here We Are “, in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno ( qui la nostra news con tutti i dettagli del caso). Per ingannare l’attesa, ogg ...
