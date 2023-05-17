FOO FIGHTERS | TIËSTO AND AVA MAX TO HEADLINE YASALAM AFTER-RACE CONCERTS WITH NEW EXPERIENCES AVAILABLE FOR #ABUDHABIGP 2023

(Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) - ABU DHABI, UAE, May 17,/PRNewswire/Ethara has announced Fooand Ava Max willthis year'sat this year'sweekend at Etihad Park in November. The announcement of the first acts set to perform at this year'scomesthe official launch of Ethara, which saw the two events and entertainment powerhouses in Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment merge into one entity. When Foowalk onto stage at Etihad Park, it will mark the first ever UAE performance for the 15-time Grammy award-winning band. On the eve ...

hanno pubblicato un nuovo estratto dall'album But Here We Are , che uscirà il 2 giugno. Il pezzo si intitola Under You , è prodotto dal gruppo con Greg Kurstin ed è accompagnato da un ...hanno pubblicato un'altra anticipazione dal loro nuovo album, " But here we are ", il primo della band di Dave Grohl dopo la morte del batterista Taylor Hawkins , scomparso il 25 ...Già lo scorso anno Ryder ha avuto modo di esibirsi con Taylor al concerto tributo londinese deiper il defunto batterista Taylor Hawkins. Eseguirono il successo dei Queen "Somebody To ...

Foo Fighters, ascolta il nuovo brano Under You Radiofreccia

17 mag 2023 - La band pubblica un'altra anticipazione del nuovo disco, il primo dopo la morte di Taylor Hawkins ...Non manca molto alla pubblicazione del nuovo album dei Foo Fighters “ But Here We Are “, in uscita il prossimo 2 giugno ( qui la nostra news con tutti i dettagli del caso). Per ingannare l’attesa, ogg ...