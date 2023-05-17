Five Nights at Freddy's: il teaser trailer e il poster dell'horror Blumhouse (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) Primo sguardo alle raccapriccianti creature animatroniche con cui dovrà vedersela la guardia notturna di Josh Hutcherson nel teaser dell'horror Five Nights at Freddy's. Dopo essere stato annunciato per la prima volta nel 2015, il film horror Five Nights at Freddy's, adattamento targato Blumhouse dell'omonimo videogame, celebra finalmente l'uscita del primo teaser trailer ufficiale diffuso da Universal, fornendo agli spettatori il primo sguardo sui terrificanti animatronics del popolare videogioco survival horror. Five Nights at Freddy's è basato sul franchise di videogiochi creato da ...Leggi su movieplayer
Five Nights at Freddy's: primo trailer e data d'uscita per il film horror tratto dal videogiocoUniversal Pictures ha distribuito il primo teaser trailer di Five Nights at Freddy's , il film horror soprannaturale di Blumhouse Productions in uscita il 27 ottobre nei cinema statunitensi. Il lungometraggio, diretto da Emma Tammi e con Josh Hutcherson ( ...
