Everest Group's Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment Names Xebia as a Leader this Year for OutSystems and Appian (Di mercoledì 17 maggio 2023) GURGAON, India, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Xebia, a leading global IT consulting company, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's 'Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023'. Named a 'Leader' in 2023 Everest Group Low-code Application Development Services PEAK Matrix, Xebia is positioned among highest on the vertical for 'market impact' based on the number and diversity of clients and value delivered to the client based on customers, and horizontally positioned furthest in 'vision and capability' based on depth and
Everest Group recognizes FINEOS as a Leader in Group Life Policy Administration Systems ProductsATLANTA"(BUSINESS WIRE)" #digitaltransformation FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ) today announced that the Everest Group positioned FINEOS as a Leader in its "Group Life Policy Administration Systems (PAS) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 " North America." The inaugural report is a data - driven ...
Un'anteprima degli utili di Everest Re Group Benzinga Italia
